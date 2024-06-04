Wyatt Evans enters transfer portal
Tennessee left-handed pitcher Wyatt Evans decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday.
Vols red-shirt sophomore Wyatt Evans has decided to try his hand in the transfer portal. Evans wasted little time in announcing his decision, with the transfer portal officially opening on Monday. The decision comes after two consecutive seasons where Evans didn't see any playing time for the Vols. Despite being vacant from the mound as of late, Evans saw action as a true freshman, pitching in 16 innings for the Vols, resulting in an ERA of 2.25 paired with 22 strike-outs.
Throughout his campaign with the Vols, Evans faced his fair share of challenges. After having a promising freshman season, Evans was anticipated to play a key role in the Vols rotation for the 2023 season. However, injuries plagued his sophomore year, leading him to take a redshirt year due to arm soreness that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2023 season. Evans struggled upon making his return in the preseason and with a star-studded pitching rotation flooded with elite lefties, Evans was unable to make the active roster for the 2024 season.
Wyatt Evans stands as the first and only Volunteer to enter the transfer portal, as Tennessee begins to zone in on their matchup against Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional.
