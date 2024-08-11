Boo Carter - The Potential Replacement For Jourdan Thomas and Tennessee Volunteers
Hailing from Cleveland, Tennessee and ranked inside the top-200 on the recruiting consensus rankings, defensive back Boo Carter was a must-have for the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2024 signing class. Jordan Ross may have been the highest-rated defensive target that the Vols secured in the class, however, Carter was perhaps even more pivotal.
EDGE rusher Jordan Ross may experience playing time this fall, but playing behind James Pearce, Joshua Josephs and Caleb Herring is quiet the depth chart to climb. Boo Carter on the other hand... well, he may be called into a starting role week one of the 2024 season due to the season ending injury to Jourdan Thomas.
Heupel spoke about Carter after the Vols first scrimmage:
“It gives all the guys opportunities. Boo (Carter) has played really well. I thought the last couple days even leading into the scrimmage have been his best day just within the scope of what we do defensively, playing within the framework of that and making plays at the same time. He’s a young guy that needs to and will continue to get better every day, but he’s a dynamic playmaker.
Carter is currently competing with fellow nickel defensive back Christian Harrison. The Vols open their season against UT-Chattanooga.
