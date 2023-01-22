WATCH: 2023 Early Enrollees Arrive

The 2023 recruiting class will be pivotal for Tennessee. The coaching staff believes they signed some future difference-makers, who may be ready to play sooner than some anticipate.

Some of the class arrived on Sunday to begin summer courses. Many recruits opt to graduate high school early and arrive on college campuses to partake in spring practices with their future teammates.

Many signees are now Tennessee students who will be in classes at the university and practicing with the team. A few arrived during December for bowl practices, and the early returns were positive.

Head coach Josh Heupel was pictured helping freshmen move into their dorms. He had his hand in this class in a big way; it was the first time he had a body of work to point to.

The energy was high; many players were seen with smiling faces, ready to begin their journies. The coaching staff is counting on many of these faces to bring the Volunteers into a new era.

Ultimately, you are only as good as you recruit. Tennessee compiled an excellent class on paper, but soon enough, it will be time to see what they bring to the football field.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.