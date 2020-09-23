SI.com
Volunteer Country
Tennessee Selected to Finish 3rd in SEC East Media Poll, Five Vols Receive Preseason All-SEC Honors

Matthew Ray

The SEC released its preseason media poll and All-SEC teams, and there were no real surprises where Tennessee was concerned. The Vols were selected to finish 3rd in the SEC East, and five players were selected to the All-SEC teams.

Florida was selected to win the division, as they edged out Georgia, who has won the division three straight years.

The poll for the Division is below:

1. Florida (53) - 624
2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee-434
4. Kentucky - 405
5. South Carolina - 287
6. Missouri - 224
7. Vanderbilt - 101

The five Vols selected to the preseason team were, Henry To'o To'o, Trey Smith, Brent Cimaglia, Wanya Morris, and Bryce Thompson.

Smith and Cimaglia were selected to the first team, while Morris and To'o To'o were selected to the second-team, with Thompson making the third-team.

The full teams are below:

