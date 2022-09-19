A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Akron

The Vols' newcomers received a lot more opportunities than last week in Saturday's 63-6 win over the Zips. Tennessee saw minutes out of all four scholarship transfers as well as 15 out of 33 true freshmen. Here's a look at how they performed in Week 2.

Bru McCoy takes a dip in production

After tallying at least 3 receptions and 40 yards in his first two games for the Vols, the USC transfer hauled in only one reception for nine yards despite Cedric Tillman going down with an injury.

Gerald Mincey earns another start

The Florida transfer once again earned the start in Week 3 as a part of an offensive line that gave up just one sack against the Zips.

Freshman Report

Tennessee was able to put 15 of its 33 true freshmen into the game: Tayven Jackson, Squirrel White, Joshua Josephs, Cameron Miller, Dylan Sampson, Jourdan Thomas, Justin Williams-Thomas, James Pearce Jr., Christian Harrison, Kalib Perry, Tyre West, Hunter Barnes, Elijah Herring, Jordan Phillips, and Ben Bolton.

Dylan Sampson has a big day

Running back Dylan Sampson showed glimpses of his potential against Ball State in Week One, but didn't see the field last week against Pitt. Sampson was given some snaps against Akron this week and made the most of them. He had eight carries for 57 yards with two first-half touchdowns in what was probably the most impressive perfomance out of all of Tennessee's freshmen.

Vols' freshman record six combined TFL's

Tennessee's freshmen were successful in stopping Akron behind the line of scrimmage. Elijah Herring and Tyre West led the way with two a piece. Joshua Josephs and James Pearce Jr added one.

Squirrel White makes a big play

Squirrel White caught a pass deep right from Hendon Hooker in the first quarter for a career-best 47 yards. He also had a nice punt return that nearly went for a score had he of not been tripped up.

Tayven Jackson leads scoring drive

The Vols were able to get their coveted freshman quarterback in for the last drive of the game. Jackson went 2-for-2 with 28 yards, finishing the drive with his first career touchdown on a one-yard rush.

Other freshman Stats

Justin Williams-Thomas (five carries for 22 yards), Christian Harrison (two tackles), Kalib Perry (two tackles).