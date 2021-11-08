Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Kentucky

    Author:

    In arguably the most thrilling games of the season on Saturday night in a 45-42 win over No.18 Kentucky, Tennessee once again got help from plenty of newcomers. We take a look at how the 2021 freshmen and incoming transfers performed against the Wildcats. 

    Newcomers Earning Participation- RB Tiyon Evans, RB Jaylen Wright, WR JaVonta Payton, OL Jeremiah Crawford, QB Hendon Hooker, PK Chase McGrath, DL Caleb Tremblay, DL Da'Jon Terry, LB William Mohan, DB Kamal Hadden, and LB Byron Young. 

    Newcomers That Did Not Participate- OL William Parker, WR Walker Merrill, LB Aaron Willis, DB Brandon Turnage, TE Miles Campbell, QB Joe Milton, DL Amari McNeill, DB Christian Charles, DB De'Shawn Rucker, TE Trinity Bell, WR Kaemen Marley, and TE Julian Nixon. 

    QB Play

    Read More

    Tennessee only played one quarterback on Saturday night, and veteran signal-caller Hendon Hooker delivered once again. A career night for Hooker helped lead Tennessee to victory as he threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Hooker remains among the nation's most efficient passers as he completed 15-20 passes. He also led the Vols in rushing with 63 yards on 11 carries. Another personnel note here is that transfer Gaston Moore was elevated to third string after Harrison Bailey entered the transfer portal. 

    RB Play

    All eyes were on Tiyon Evans early in this one as the standout running back appeared to be back on track to return to his normal workload but Evans only managed one carry for nine yards before exiting the game with a lower leg injury. 

    After Jabari Small left the game late in the contest, Tennessee turned to true freshman Jaylen Wright to help close out a victory. Wright touched the ball seven times for 50 yards, which was a career high, but his patience and the trust from the coaching staff is what stood out the most. If Evans and/or Small are not able to return to the lineup, it is safe to say that Wright will see his workload increase. 

    Wide Receivers

    Walker Merrill traveled with the team to Lexington but he did not participate. JaVonta Payton was the only newcomer to participate for this group, and he had another touchdown catch on the first play of the game. Payton caught a quick screen from Hendon Hooker and raced 75-yards to the end zone. Payton has now caught a touchdown in six of the last seven games. 

     Tight End

    No newcomers earned participation for this group this week. 

    Offensive Line 

    Jeremiah Crawford was the only newcomer to see time for this position group. He received work on special teams, and he did go down with an injury at one point, but it does appear he will be good to return to the rotation. 

     Defensive Line

    Kansas transfer Da'Jon Terry once again saw plenty of action for the Vols. He played nose tackle early on and recorded 2 tackles. Elsewhere, USC transfer Caleb Tremblay was another frequent member of the defensive line rotation. Tremblay plays multiple techniques across the front, which allows him plenty of opportunities. He also recorded two tackles, but he made a key play on a speed option look that pushed Kentucky behind the sticks by doing his responsibility and using his athleticism, and although this will not show up on the stat sheet, it was a key play for the Vols. 

     Linebackers

    Edge rusher Byron Young saw plenty of work during Saturday's contest and he got the start over Tyler Baron. Young was the primary contributor for Tennessee's pass rush. He reordered four total tackles and two sacks on Saturday night. Michigan transfer William Mohan saw action again on special teams, but he did not record a stat. 

    Defensive Back

    Auburn transfer Kamal Hadden was the only newcomer to see work in the secondary as he came in for relief of Warren Burrell and Alontae Taylor at times. Hadden had two solo tackles, but he had a major gaffe in coverage which allowed Kentucky to pick up a fourth and long late in the game. Hadden has continued to work back into the lineup after getting healthy following a lingering hamstring injury from fall camp. 

    Specialists

    USC transfer Chase McGrath missed a 35-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter but he hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half which proved to be the difference in the game. 

    BB35D6A6-C7D5-47F8-AF97-9FA7430C81C7
    Football

    A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Kentucky

    1 minute ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Morven Joseph #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Georgia Game

    34 minutes ago
    skysports-cordarrelle-patterson_5538465
    Football

    NFL Midseason Superlatives: VFL Edition

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17112026_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Heupel: Vols RB Wright 'Performed Extremely Well' In Late Game Situation

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17110358_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Opens as 21-Point Underdogs Against Georgia

    19 hours ago
    00334B45-6E1E-4677-AEED-6E8EA02B5109
    Football

    Nichols: In Kentucky Victory, Tennessee Showed Its Best Improvement Yet — Learning How to Win

    20 hours ago
    usa_today_10354148.0
    Football

    SEC Nation Announces Rocky Top as Destination for Week 11

    22 hours ago
    6CCB9246-701E-44BB-A938-4272643C729D
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said Following Road Win Over No. 18 Kentucky

    Nov 7, 2021