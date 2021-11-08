A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Kentucky

In arguably the most thrilling games of the season on Saturday night in a 45-42 win over No.18 Kentucky, Tennessee once again got help from plenty of newcomers. We take a look at how the 2021 freshmen and incoming transfers performed against the Wildcats.

Newcomers Earning Participation- RB Tiyon Evans, RB Jaylen Wright, WR JaVonta Payton, OL Jeremiah Crawford, QB Hendon Hooker, PK Chase McGrath, DL Caleb Tremblay, DL Da'Jon Terry, LB William Mohan, DB Kamal Hadden, and LB Byron Young.

Newcomers That Did Not Participate- OL William Parker, WR Walker Merrill, LB Aaron Willis, DB Brandon Turnage, TE Miles Campbell, QB Joe Milton, DL Amari McNeill, DB Christian Charles, DB De'Shawn Rucker, TE Trinity Bell, WR Kaemen Marley, and TE Julian Nixon.

QB Play

Tennessee only played one quarterback on Saturday night, and veteran signal-caller Hendon Hooker delivered once again. A career night for Hooker helped lead Tennessee to victory as he threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Hooker remains among the nation's most efficient passers as he completed 15-20 passes. He also led the Vols in rushing with 63 yards on 11 carries. Another personnel note here is that transfer Gaston Moore was elevated to third string after Harrison Bailey entered the transfer portal.

RB Play

All eyes were on Tiyon Evans early in this one as the standout running back appeared to be back on track to return to his normal workload but Evans only managed one carry for nine yards before exiting the game with a lower leg injury.

After Jabari Small left the game late in the contest, Tennessee turned to true freshman Jaylen Wright to help close out a victory. Wright touched the ball seven times for 50 yards, which was a career high, but his patience and the trust from the coaching staff is what stood out the most. If Evans and/or Small are not able to return to the lineup, it is safe to say that Wright will see his workload increase.

Wide Receivers

Walker Merrill traveled with the team to Lexington but he did not participate. JaVonta Payton was the only newcomer to participate for this group, and he had another touchdown catch on the first play of the game. Payton caught a quick screen from Hendon Hooker and raced 75-yards to the end zone. Payton has now caught a touchdown in six of the last seven games.

Tight End

No newcomers earned participation for this group this week.

Offensive Line

Jeremiah Crawford was the only newcomer to see time for this position group. He received work on special teams, and he did go down with an injury at one point, but it does appear he will be good to return to the rotation.

Defensive Line

Kansas transfer Da'Jon Terry once again saw plenty of action for the Vols. He played nose tackle early on and recorded 2 tackles. Elsewhere, USC transfer Caleb Tremblay was another frequent member of the defensive line rotation. Tremblay plays multiple techniques across the front, which allows him plenty of opportunities. He also recorded two tackles, but he made a key play on a speed option look that pushed Kentucky behind the sticks by doing his responsibility and using his athleticism, and although this will not show up on the stat sheet, it was a key play for the Vols.

Linebackers

Edge rusher Byron Young saw plenty of work during Saturday's contest and he got the start over Tyler Baron. Young was the primary contributor for Tennessee's pass rush. He reordered four total tackles and two sacks on Saturday night. Michigan transfer William Mohan saw action again on special teams, but he did not record a stat.

Defensive Back

Auburn transfer Kamal Hadden was the only newcomer to see work in the secondary as he came in for relief of Warren Burrell and Alontae Taylor at times. Hadden had two solo tackles, but he had a major gaffe in coverage which allowed Kentucky to pick up a fourth and long late in the game. Hadden has continued to work back into the lineup after getting healthy following a lingering hamstring injury from fall camp.

Specialists

USC transfer Chase McGrath missed a 35-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter but he hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half which proved to be the difference in the game.