A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 6

The Vols newcomers performed well in their dominant win over No. 25 LSU as they grow more comfortable in Josh Heupel's system,

Bru McCoy has his best game as a Vol

The USC transfer prompted numerous "Bruuuu" chants while racking up seven receptions for 140 yards. McCoy didn't find the end zone in his career day, but came up with impact plays all day during the absence Cedric Tillman. McCoy is coming into his own as a force in the UT offense with two straight 100-yard performances.

Wesley Walker records three tackles

The Georgia Tech transfer appeared in 25 plays and recorded three tackles.

Freshman report

The Vols freshman were able to make solid contributions in the win. They were able to get valuable SEC reps in a blowout win. Eight of Tennessee's freshman saw the field against the Tigers. Elijah Herring, Kalib Perry, Jourdan Thomas and James Pearce Jr. saw some action but didn't record a stat.

Joshua Josephs recorded two tackles and earned his first collegiate sack in the first quarter. Squirrel White had one reception for just one yard, but it was enough to gain a first down on 3rd-and-1. On the play before, he ran the ball for five yards to set of the short yardage situation. Dylan Sampson returned from injury this week and took two carries for 14 yards. Tyre West was able to record a tackle on LSU's final drive that prevented a touchdown that set up a Trevon Flowers interception to bring out the Vols victory formation.

