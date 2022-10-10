Skip to main content

A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 6

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vols newcomers performed well in their dominant win over No. 25 LSU as they grow more comfortable in Josh Heupel's system,

Bru McCoy has his best game as a Vol

The USC transfer prompted numerous "Bruuuu" chants while racking up seven receptions for 140 yards. McCoy didn't find the end zone in his career day, but came up with impact plays all day during the absence Cedric Tillman. McCoy is coming into his own as a force in the UT offense with two straight 100-yard performances.

Wesley Walker records three tackles

The Georgia Tech transfer appeared in 25 plays and recorded three tackles.

Freshman report

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Vols freshman were able to make solid contributions in the win. They were able to get valuable SEC reps in a blowout win. Eight of Tennessee's freshman saw the field against the Tigers. Elijah Herring, Kalib Perry, Jourdan Thomas and James Pearce Jr. saw some action but didn't record a stat.

Joshua Josephs recorded two tackles and earned his first collegiate sack in the first quarter. Squirrel White had one reception for just one yard, but it was enough to gain a first down on 3rd-and-1. On the play before, he ran the ball for five yards to set of the short yardage situation. Dylan Sampson returned from injury this week and took two carries for 14 yards. Tyre West was able to record a tackle on LSU's final drive that prevented a touchdown that set up a Trevon Flowers interception to bring out the Vols victory formation.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

IMG_8789
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Alabama Week

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19094717_168390308_lowres
Football

Josh Heupel Provides Update On Pair of Injured Starters Ahead of Alabama

By Matt Ray
6D4DF60D-A300-4FE1-90F5-C3756DFD3CD1
Football

A Look at Tennessee's Bowl Projections Following Rout Over LSU

By Matt Ray
DED474CB-5913-4DB2-91F9-094B3F5D5DCE
Football

Vols Starting Safety Arrested Sunday Night

By Matt Ray
ON_VELUS_JONES
Football

Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

By Jack Foster
386419EC-F8E1-4160-A987-CC5A29F1FED8
Football

Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU

By Matt Ray
gameday
Football

Just In: College GameDay Returning to Knoxville

By Jack Foster
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

Former NFL Stars, National Media Praise Hendon Hooker After LSU Win

By Matt Ray