A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 7

The Vols finally did it. They beat Alabama. This wasn't a game for the Vols' less experienced players to make an impact considering the stakes. However, one key newcomer made the biggest play for the Vols.

Bru McCoy sets up the game winning FG

Bru McCoy's stats didn't pop on the sheet. While Jaylin Hyatt stole the show with the best game a Tennessee receiver has ever had, McCoy, with two receptions for 38 yards, had the first and last catch of the most memorable game in recent Vols history. He opened Tennessee's first drive with an 11 yard catch for a first down. McCoy went silent the rest of the game while Hyatt went to work. That was until he ran a deep in route on the last passing play of the game and secured a contested catch on the 23 yard-line with two seconds on the clock. The rest is history. 

Wesley Walker sees time at safety

Wesley Walker appeared in 30 plays in the STAR as well as the safety position for the first time this season in Jaylen McCollough's absence, recording three tackles.

Freshman Report

The Vols saw six freshman enter the game Joshua JosephsJourdan Thomas, James Pierce Jr., Kalib Perry (1 tackle), Elijah Herring (1 tackle) and Ben Bolton, but they didn't make a significant impact in a game where the Vols needed all of the experience that they had on the field.

