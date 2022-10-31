Skip to main content

A Look at how Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 9

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee dismantled Kentucky in all facets in the 44-6 win and was a huge momentum boost heading into a road matchup in Athens this week. The Vols' saw a good amount of freshman in the rotation but not much production as far as the stat sheet goes. However, the transfers performed very well on Saturday. 

Here's a look at how each of Tennessee's newcomers performed in Week 9.

Bru McCoy catches six passes for 54 yards

While the spotlight still fell on Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy had a solid performance on Saturday. His stats didn't pop on the sheet, but he was able to help the Vols move the chains on multiple occasions or put them in some short-yardage situations.

Wesley Walker has his best game as a Vol

The defense as a whole had its best showing of the season, but Walker shined in the blowout win. In the second half, he had three tackles for loss on Kentucky's leading receiver, Tayvion Robinson. In a Tennessee secondary that has struggled to wrap up receivers, Walker will continue to find himself more reps with his physicality.

Freshman Report

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee saw nine freshman appear in the game, but none of them made a significant impact on the stat sheet. Kalib Perry and Jourdan Thomas both had four total tackles on the night.

Squirrel White, Joshua Josephs, Dylan Sampson (one rush, one yard), James Pearce Jr., Christian Harrison (one tackle), Tyre West (one QB hurry) and Elijah Herring rounded out the rest of the Vols' freshman who made appearances.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

B90C2E34-A803-4723-8ECD-A7D2216F8240
Recruiting

A Look at Tennessee-Georgia Recruiting Battles

By Matt Ray
91B942C9-7D36-4139-9945-AAAA56127A3E
Recruiting

Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Enjoys Another Trip To Rocky Top

By Matt Ray
E8614DAC-E144-473C-81BB-C5494353158C
Football

Kirby Smart Says Vols 'Have Perfect Storm' On Offense

By Matt Ray
730639E7-E90E-4619-8C51-C9AD35FD3585
Football

Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

By Matt Ray
BE63C887-B4D7-4BAE-A1D9-110B0DC8BCD8
Recruiting

Elite OT Daniel Calhoun High On Vols After Saturday Night Visit

By Matt Ray
534A481B-D0CD-4779-8B26-72FCAB744BB9
Football

Watch: Tennessee Players React to Big Win Over Kentucky

By Jack Foster
11EDCA2D-09C0-4613-8C1C-80743B70E444
Recruiting

Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night

By Matt Ray
C139997D-1162-41DC-B438-C45F2A5A1905
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols' Blowout Win Over Kentucky

By Matt Ray