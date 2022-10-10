Skip to main content

A Look at Tennessee's Bowl Projections Following Rout Over LSU

No.6 Tennessee traveled to Baton Rouge on Saturday and dismantled then-No.25 LSU 40-13 in front of their home crowd. Following the victory, Tennessee has received a lot of love from the national media, and they are now being projected for some big-time bowls, which we take a look at here. 

Action Network

CBS Sports

247 Sports

Pro Football Network

Athlon Sports

ESPN

All in all, it appears Tennessee could return to the Boot in December, but it is worth noting the Orange Bowl had multiple committee members in attendance and spending time with Tennessee's administration for Saturday's win over LSU. 

The game also has an at-large tie-in meaning Tennessee could be selected to it as well. Regardless, either of this games are within reach for Tennessee, even if they stumble a couple of times along the way. A win over either Alabama or Georgia would put Tennessee squarely in the conversation for a playoff spot down the home stretch of the season. 

