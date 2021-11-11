A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

After a sensational 45-42 win on the road over No.18 Kentucky on Saturday night, Tennessee's chances of making a bowl game significantly increased. The Vols are currently only one win away from being able to secure a bowl bid with three games remaining, including home dates with South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Currently sitting at 5-4, Tennessee looks poised to win seven games in year one under Josh Heupel and never dip below a .500 record.

Since the win over the Wildcats, the bowl projections for the Vols have been all over the place, which we take a look at here.

Sporting News Latest Bowl Projections- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 31st vs Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have not received much love in the polls despite only one loss, which just happened this past week. Their high-powered offense led by Sam Hartman has been efficient and effective in 2021, and their only loss was in a shootout to North Carolina. This matchup would pit Tennessee against former offensive coordinator Dave Clawson.

USA Today- TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30th vs Wisconsin

The Badgers came into the season with high expectations but they dropped three of their first four games. They have not lost since and recently routed a solid Iowa team. They are now ranked inside the top 25 and sit atop the Big Ten West with a clear path to play for the conference championship ahead of them. The allure of keeping the Vols close to Knoxville in a bowl game is certainly there for the Music City Bowl. It is also important to remember that former Vol Brad Lampley is on the Board of Directors for the game, and he can reiterate the importance of the opportunity of having the home state school come to Nashville.

CBS Sports Bowl Projections- Texas Bowl on January 4th against the Texas Longhorns

Out of all of the matchups, this one likely features the most intrigue. The opportunity for the two "UT" programs to finally battle it out on the field. It would pit two offensive gurus in Steve Sarkisian against Josh Heupel, while both are in year one at their new programs. Both teams still have work to do to get their, but this matchup would certainly draw intrigue from a national perspective, and the fact the game is on January 4th would give the two programs the opportunity to play with all eyes watching them.