Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

    Author:

    Despite an ongoing NCAA investigation, Tennessee remains eligible for a bowl if it achieves the required number of wins, which appears more than manageable as they sit at 4-4 currently, with games against Kentucky, Georgia, South Alabama, and Vanderbilt remaining on the schedule.

    Meaning that Josh Heupel's team only has to win two more games in the month of November.

    If Tennessee handles their end of the deal, the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports and  Sporting News suggest the Vols are headed for a bowl game in the Music City.

    CBS Sport's Jerry Palm's projection has the Vols playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Music City Bowl, while Sporting News has Tennessee projected for the Music City Bowl against Iowa.

    Read More

    Both of these projections would pit Tennessee against teams currently ranked inside the playoff committee's top-25 as Minnesota sits at No.20 and Iowa sits at No.22.

    The last Tennessee coach to make a bowl in their first year was Derek Dooley, who inherited a much deeper roster in his first season than Josh Heupel did.

    If Heupel can get to eight wins overall, it would be the most wins by a first-year Tennessee head coach since Phillip Fulmer went 10-2 in the 1992 season.

    USATSI_16898980_168390308_lowres
    Football

    A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

    1 minute ago
    5E907DC3-491A-4B00-B5B4-CE2F05B65B72
    Recruiting

    Vols Commit Miller Named Mr. Football Semi-Finalist

    2 hours ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For the Final Time Before Kentucky

    3 hours ago
    IMG_4699
    Women's Basketball

    Everything Kellie Harper Said Following 108-44 Exhibition Win Over Georgia College

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16883450_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Mark Stoops Has Said About Tennessee This Week

    4 hours ago
    IMG_5790
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Pair of Coveted Freshmen Talk UT, Rick Barnes, Upcoming Season and More

    23 hours ago
    31A0FFDB-054D-4376-AA11-37C962FAE2A5
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Releases Depth Chart Heading Into Kentucky Week

    23 hours ago
    FB_Practice_11_2_BRoll
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Gets to Work Ahead of Kentucky

    Nov 3, 2021