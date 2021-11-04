A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

Despite an ongoing NCAA investigation, Tennessee remains eligible for a bowl if it achieves the required number of wins, which appears more than manageable as they sit at 4-4 currently, with games against Kentucky, Georgia, South Alabama, and Vanderbilt remaining on the schedule.

Meaning that Josh Heupel's team only has to win two more games in the month of November.

If Tennessee handles their end of the deal, the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports and Sporting News suggest the Vols are headed for a bowl game in the Music City.

CBS Sport's Jerry Palm's projection has the Vols playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Music City Bowl, while Sporting News has Tennessee projected for the Music City Bowl against Iowa.

Both of these projections would pit Tennessee against teams currently ranked inside the playoff committee's top-25 as Minnesota sits at No.20 and Iowa sits at No.22.

The last Tennessee coach to make a bowl in their first year was Derek Dooley, who inherited a much deeper roster in his first season than Josh Heupel did.

If Heupel can get to eight wins overall, it would be the most wins by a first-year Tennessee head coach since Phillip Fulmer went 10-2 in the 1992 season.