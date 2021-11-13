A Look at the Last Time Tennessee Beat a No. 1 Ranked Team

The 2021 college football season has been different, to say the least.

The downfall of powerhouse Clemson, surprising upsets to Alabama and Big Ten teams, the exclusion of undefeated Cincinnati from the first couple sets of College Football Playoff rankings, you name it. However, the one constant has been the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have been one of the best defenses in the country, as they rank second in yards per game and per play allowed and are first in touchdowns allowed with an impressive total of six.

Tennessee hosts Georgia for a Week 11 matchup that sees one of the country's best defenses take on one of the nation's hottest offenses, as the Vols are tied for first in the country with five 70+ yard plays.

Tennessee-Georgia will assuredly see the break of one of those patterns, as the Vols are outscoring opponents 138-37 in the first quarter, and Georgia has not allowed more than 13 points in a game.

Georgia enters the game as 20.5-point favorites on the road, and Tennessee no doubt faces, on paper, their toughest test of the season.

Beating the number one team in the nation is not entirely foreign to Tennessee, but it has been a minute since the Vols pulled it off in 1985 against Bo Jackson's Auburn squad.

The date was September 29, 1985, and the Vols hosted the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers in Neyland Stadium. Head coach Johnny Majors coached the Vols to a 38-20 win on the back of quarterback Tony Robinson's 259-yard and four-touchdown passing performance off of 17 completions out of 30 attempts. The then-senior Tennessee signal-caller added a 39 yard rush in the win and ultimately outperformed Auburn's star running back Bo Jackson.

Jackson was coming off a two-game stretch to start the season in which he averaged a staggering 247.5 yards per game, but Tennessee clamped down on the Alabama product and limited him to a meager 80 yards on 17 carries. Jackson did leave the game in the third quarter with a "bruised or strained left knee," according to L.A. Times.

Despite losing Jackson in the third quarter, the Tigers scored all of their 20 points in the final quarter, as Tennessee had the game well within their hands up 24-0 at the end of three. Tennessee got out to a big lead courtesy of touchdowns from VFLs Charles Wilson, Tim Mcgee and Vince Carter, and the Vols' two fourth-quarter scores were on passes from Robinson to Eric Swanson and Joey Clinkscales. Former Tennessee rusher Keith Davis led the Vols in rushing with 102 yards on only 13 carries.

The Vols' defense had an impact, too, as Bobby Scott recovered a fumble committed by Auburn quarterback Bobby Walden on a failed halfback pitch.

Tennessee-Auburn 1985 & Tennessee-Georgia 2021 Parallels

Tennessee's win over Auburn in '85 featured the unranked Vols knock off the undefeated No. 1 Auburn in Neyland Stadium, where Tennessee-Georgia will occur on Saturday.

Georgia has utilized multiple quarterbacks, namely J.T. Daniels and Stetson Bennett IV, into their offense this year, with Daniels starting at the beginning of the year and Bennett taking over as the season has progressed. Like Georgia, the Tigers used many signal callers against the Vols in the '85 loss. Tennessee saw action from Auburn's Jeff Berger, Bobby Walden and Pat Washington, creating an interesting parallel that Auburn's No. 1 team and Georgia's No. 1 team can use multiple quarterbacks. It is worth noting that Stetson Bennett is Georgia's clear starter, as J.T. Daniels has not seen action in any close game since the beginning of the season. However, if Tennessee has Georgia on its heels at any given moment, do not be surprised if Kirby Smart pulls the trigger to get some fresh blood in the pocket for the Bulldogs.

Auburn's best offensive in 1985 was, without a doubt, Bo Jackson, and the Vols limited the Heisman candidate. Georgia does not have a running back like Jackson, but they have a 'best in the country' group; the defense, precisely the front seven. Georgia's ability to stop the run has been monstrous for the Bulldogs this season, having allowed just over 80 yards per game and two total touchdowns on the mature season. Tennessee does not have a Bo Jackson, either. Still, the combination of a possibly healthy Tiyon Evans, Jabari Small and, of course, Hendon Hooker could give the great Georgia defense some trouble just like the Volunteer defense did against Jackson in 1985.

Tennessee's quarterback against Auburn was Senior Tony Robinson. The Vols starting quarterback this year is senior Hendon Hooker, making it two experienced mobile signal-callers on Tennessee teams that knock off No. 1 squads if the Vols happen to pull off the unthinkable on Saturday.

The Differences

Georgia has proven their worth of the No. 1 spot week in, week out throughout the season, whereas Auburn had the spot just three weeks into the year when little teams typically find their footing for the season.

Additionally, Auburn was an offensive team in 1985, leaning on Bo Jackson's explosiveness, whereas Georgia is an obvious defensive powerhouse.

Also, just for fun, Tennessee did not wear alternate uniforms against Auburn in 1985, but they are against Georgia.

There are other obvious differences, but the significant difference is that Georgia has faced the rigors of nearly an entire college football season and stayed flawless throughout. Tennessee-Auburn played in Week 3 of the 1985 college football season, and the win brought Tennessee to 1-0-1 and dropped Auburn to 2-1.

Tennessee has been on one of the hottest offensive streaks of any team in college football, but Georgia is unlike any team that has shared the field with the Vols. Tennessee will have to shut down one of the best units in college football (the Georgia defense) as they did in '85 with the eventual Heisman winner in Bo Jackson.

The SEC East rivalry kicks off in Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 13, the Vols homecoming weekend. Information on how to watch the game is here.

Highlights of Tennessee-Auburn's 1985 bout are here.

Below are some quotes from Majors and others following Tennessee's upset win in 1985.

Johnny Majors quotes on the game:

"I think we played as well as we can play against a good football team. It was fabulous from every standpoint."

We played awfully, awfully hard and awfully, awfully well. This was one of our biggest wins at UT."

"Beautiful, beautiful, the whole things was beautiful. It was just about the greatest thing I've ever seen."

Tony Robinson quotes on the game:

"We knew all week what we wanted to do, and it just turned out that everything worked the way we wanted it to work. We'd decided that we're gonna take what they gave us. if it was the long ball, we'd take it. If it was the short ball, we'd take that, too. Using this game as a starter, hopefully we'll win the SEC"

Auburn coach Pat Dye on the loss: "It (the No. 1 ranking) was premature, and I knew it. We brought everything we had with us and it just didn't work. It was just a good old-fashioned whipping in every area."

Bo Jackson on the game: "I took myself out of the game because I did not want to get hurt any worse. It's nothing serious, it just hurts. I fell a little funny. I've kind of had a nagging injury all season."

Stats and quotes reference: L.A. Times and The Washington Post.

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.