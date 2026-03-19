Are Tennessee Volunteer Fans Growing Impatient With Head Coach Josh Heupel?

As the Tennessee Volunteers gear up for the 2026 college football season, is the fan base beginning to grow impatient with their head coach?

The Tennessee Volunteers have reported for spring practice and are gearing up for the 2026 college football season. The team is looking to improve upon its 8-5 record from just a year ago and is in hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff.

But as the team gears up for another season, it appears that some fans may be growing more frustrated with the results head coach Josh Heupel has produced. Frustrations that likely stem from the team's overall regression since its historic 2022 season.

While the Vols' frustrations are not near "hot seat" levels yet, experts and analysts have been taking note of the growing impatience within the fan base. Some are even urging Volunteer fans to remember how far the program has developed under Heupel.

"I just start to sense this feeling of frustration, or being tired of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville," said On3's JD Pickell. "I'm not giving Josh Heupel a pass for being 8-4 next year. I'm just saying, if people genuinely think Josh Heupel isn't doing enough at Tennessee, I would go back and check the context around what he has done there."

Should Fans Be Frustrated With Head Coach Josh Heupel?

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel walk towards the locker room after the loss to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteer fan base is an extremely proud group of individuals who have dedicated many resources to supporting its football program. Which makes their growing frustrations with Heupel understandable due to a lack of championships

But, while Josh Heupel's time with Tennessee has not always produced the results fans have come to expect from their program, there is no denying that the Volunteers head coach has elevated the program to an era of success that it had failed to experience for more than two decades under previous head coaches.

Although frustrations from a proud fan base can be understandable, the over-arching sentiment from the Tennessee Volunteers should remain optimistic surrounding the future's program under its current head coach. Especially given his ability to revive the program to what it is now.

Heupel and the Volunteers will begin their 2026 quest for a College Football Playoff appearance on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts the Furman Paladins for its season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.