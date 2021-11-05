Betting Lines Change in Favor of Vols Ahead of Matchup With Kentucky

Earlier in the week, Kentucky opened as a four-point home favorite over Tennessee on multiple Sportsbooks. The Wildcats initially opened as 2.5 point favorite at Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook, and that line, along with numerous others has continued to shift in favor of the Vols.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Vols are now a 1-point favorite on the road against the Wildcats, while numerous other Sportsbook have significantly lowered the line to a pick em line.

The Vols have only lost to Kentucky in Lexington three times since 1980, and the No.18 Wildcats are coming off a brutal road loss to Mississippi State, while Tennessee is coming in fresh off an open week.

The matchup on Saturday night will feature Tennessee's impressive rushing attack against Kentucky's stout defensive front. Below are betting trends, odds, and plays for both teams courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Kentucky's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 64.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.2 points more than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 63.2, 6.7 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Volunteers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Volunteers score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (20.8).

When Tennessee records more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 457.1 yards per game, 121.6 more yards than the 335.5 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out over 335.5 yards.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Kentucky's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats put up just 0.5 more points per game (27) than the Volunteers give up (26.5).

When Kentucky records more than 26.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 364.9 yards per game, 28.9 fewer yards than the 393.8 the Volunteers allow.

When Kentucky picks up more than 393.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats

Tennessee Stats Kentucky 37.4 Avg. Points Scored 27 26.6 Avg. Points Allowed 20.8 457.1 Avg. Total Yards 364.9 393.8 Avg. Total Yards Allowed 335.5 8 Giveaways 15 10 Takeaways 4

The game will kickoff at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN2.