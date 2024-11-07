Volunteer Country

Bob Kesling Announces Retirement After 26 Years as the Voice of the Vols

Tennessee will have a new radio announcer for football and basketball starting in 2025.

Bob Kesling speaks at an event unveiling four statues of Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, Condredge Holloway, and Tee Martin, with the aim of honoring Black trailblazers from the Vols' past, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.Footballstatues0902
Bob Kesling is retiring from his role as the Voice of the Vols after 26 years of calling Tennessee football and basketball games, he announced on Thursday.

Kesling will continue in his role through the conclusion of the 2023-24 basketball season, with a transition to a new broadcaster planned ahead of the 2025 football campaign.

Kesling took over as the play-by-play announcer for Tennessee's football and men’s basketball teams in 1999, following the legendary John Ward, who held the position for 35 years. Kesling’s announcement will be followed by a press conference at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, where he will discuss his decision to step down.

While Tennessee football under Kesling did not see the same level of sustained success as in previous eras, his tenure was defined by the rise of Tennessee basketball. Kesling was behind the microphone for the best period in the program’s history, calling 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, including eight Sweet 16s, two Elite Eight runs, and the 2008 SEC Tournament Championship. He also broadcast four SEC regular-season titles.

A 1976 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Kesling’s career in broadcasting spans beyond his work with the Vols. Prior to his tenure as the Voice of the Vols, he spent 22 years as the play-by-play announcer for the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team, including Pat Summitt's first six National Championships.

Kesling’s retirement marks the end of an era for Tennessee athletics, as he leaves behind a legacy that includes decades of dedication to the university’s sports programs. His successor has not yet been announced.

