SEC Network Analyst Ranks Vols Kennedy Among Best Centers in Conference

Matthew Ray

Brandon Kennedy is a fixture on Tennessee's offensive line going into his 6th season of eligibility. Rising Sophomore Wanya Morris recently referred to Kennedy as the "Kingpin" of the offensive line for Tennessee. 

Kennedy has taken over the role as the mindful leader, and he recently told VFL Film's, Kasey Funderburg, that the role started during his time off with an injury. Kennedy said, "I'd try to watch film, and be as if I was playing. That way, after the game was over, I could kind of help others out throughout the week, as well. Just kind of being able to be a coach."

Kennedy fully emerged into the role during the 2019 campaign, in which he started all 13 games at center, and was one of the more productive players on Tennessee's offense in the closing stretch. 

Now, coming into 2020, Kennedy's sixth college football season, he is building steam on the pre-season recognition trail and is in the running to be one of the top centers in the country.

SEC Network Cole Cubelic released a graphic yesterday, which displayed his top centers in SEC play, and Kennedy made the list. 

Cubelic listed the following five players in order from 1-5, Drake Jackson (Kentucky), Trey Hill (UGA), Brandon Kennedy (Tennessee), Landon Dickerson (Alabama), and Nick Brahms (Auburn). 

Kennedy will be the 'mastermind' of an offensive line that appears poised to be one of the best in the country in 2020. Kennedy will have a chance to improve his draft stock and put a nice finish on a career that was once hampered by injuries and a decision to transfer. 

