    October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breaking: Key Vols' LB Out for Season

    Author:

    Tennessee has been shorthanded for weeks, and it will be without a starter in the middle of the defense for the rest of the season, according to Josh Heupel. 

    Heupel told local reporters on Wednesday that Texas transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. 

    Mitchell has not been at full strength all year, according to a recent statement from linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. 

    "He's battling through a couple of injuries," Jean-Mary said ahead of Missouri. "Whenever you have multiple things going on with your body, it's hard to practice, it's obviously hard to get into a game situation, feel comfortable and accomplish what we call on defense. It's been a struggle for him these last couple of weeks, but he's toughed it out. We've tried to get him in there and rest him with some of the things that he's going on. He's toughed it out, but it's been a little bit of a struggle because he wants to be healthy. He wants to be able to go out there and help us as a defense, but it's been a little tough these last couple of weeks."

    Mitchell made eight total tackles this before being banged up over the last couple of weeks. Mitchell will have a redshirt available if he chooses to return next fall, which is likely. 

    The Vols will look to the trio of Aaron Beasley, Jeremy Banks, and Solon Page for the rest of the season. Mitchell's absence could also lead to an increase in work for Kwauze Garland, Morven Joseph, William Mohan and Aaron Willis. 

