BREAKING: Tennessee to Take on Indiana in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Cory Sanning

Tennessee is Florida bound once again. 

As Bowl Game selections were being announced on Sunday, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported that Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols (7-5, 5-3 SEC) will take on Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big10) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Jan. 2. 

Early projections projected Tennessee to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis or the Gator Bowl, then initial reports had the Vols heading to Nashville to take on Louisville in the Music City Bowl. The last time UT made a bowl game appearance in 2016, it was at L.P. Field.

The Vols are coming off a season in which they saw a noticeable turnaround following a disastrous 1-4 start, winning five straight to end the regular season.

The Hoosiers boast a better overall record and Have an offense that produced 33 points per game, making Tennessee’s final showdown of the season quite an uphill battle.

Looking Back at Lane Kiffin’s Brief Tenure at Tennessee

Cory Sanning
0

Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC after agreeing to become Ole Miss’s next head coach. Let’s take a look back at his lone year in Knoxville.

Ranking Tennessee Football’s Five Biggest Wins in 2019

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee football picked up quite a few memorable wins on its way to a bow game appearance. Cory Sanning ranks UT’s five most exhilarating wins of the regular season.

BREAKING: SEC Announces Half-Game Suspension for Tennessee Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee will be without its leading receiver for the opening half of the Vols' first bowl game under Jeremy Pruitt.

'In Those Moments, I Get in a Zone': Turner Recalls Final Shot vs. VCU

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner is no stranger when it comes to hitting big shots, and he proved that once again on Saturday.

Sanning: Pruitt Has Been Phenomenal, But Orgeron is SEC Coach of the Year

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has been instrumental in the Vols' turnaround this season, but he hasn't done enough to take home Coach of the Year honors in the conference, says Cory Sanning.

VIDEO: Tennessee Players Postgame vs. Vanderbilt

Cory Sanning
0

Several Tennessee players including Marquez Callaway, Trey Smith, Eric Gray, Nigel Warrior and Henry To'o To'o met with the media following the Vols' 28-10 win over Vanderbilt. Hear what they had to say.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt Postgame vs. Vanderbilt

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the media following the Vols' 28-10 win over Vanderbilt on Senior Day. Hear what UT's leading man had to say.

Gray’s Record-Setting Performance Powers Tennessee Past Vanderbilt in Regular Season Finale

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee running back Eric Gray rushed for a UT freshman-record 246 yards and three touchdowns as the Vols downed Vanderbilt 28-10 in Knoxville on Saturday.

Live Updates: Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5)

Cory Sanning
0

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in Knoxville.

No. 17 Tennessee Falls to Florida State in Emerald Coast Classic Despite Turner’s 20 Points

Cory Sanning
0

Lamonte Turner scored a season-high 20 points, but a poor shooting night proved costly for the Vols in Destin on Friday.