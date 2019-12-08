BREAKING: Tennessee to Take on Indiana in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Tennessee is Florida bound once again.

As Bowl Game selections were being announced on Sunday, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported that Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols (7-5, 5-3 SEC) will take on Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big10) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Jan. 2.

Early projections projected Tennessee to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis or the Gator Bowl, then initial reports had the Vols heading to Nashville to take on Louisville in the Music City Bowl. The last time UT made a bowl game appearance in 2016, it was at L.P. Field.

The Vols are coming off a season in which they saw a noticeable turnaround following a disastrous 1-4 start, winning five straight to end the regular season.

The Hoosiers boast a better overall record and Have an offense that produced 33 points per game, making Tennessee’s final showdown of the season quite an uphill battle.