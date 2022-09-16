Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports.

Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated.

Heupel's raise makes him approximately the 11th-highest paid coach in the conference.

Heupel's new salary comes after a 7-6 season in his first year on Rocky Top, where the Vols made a bowl game and had a key win on the road against a Top-20 Kentucky team.

The Tennessee head coach has done a great job turning the program around, taking a depleted roster in 2021 to a bowl game and now coaching the team to an impressive 2-0 record in 2022. The Vols reached 2-0 after arguably the biggest win in the Heupel era when the Big Orange defeated the reigning ACC Champions Pittsburgh on the road.

Tennessee is now a Top-15 team in the latest AP Poll, and the Volunteers have a great chance to go 3-0 with a win over Akron this weekend in Neyland Stadium. The 3-0 record would be the first time the Vols have started as such since 2016.

The Vols kickoff against Akron at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday in Knoxville.