FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Breaking: Vols Lose Commitment of Elite LB Lewis

Author:
Publish date:

Terrence Lewis has been committed to Tennessee since the spring, but the elite prospect from Miami is now back on the market.

He announced his decision to de-commit from Tennessee moments ago.

He said, "I would like to take the time out to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The University of Tennessee. There’s no love lost they’re still my top school as of now but I need these next couple weeks to explore my options to make sure I make the best decision for my future."

This now leaves Tennessee with Aaron Willis as its sole inside linebacker commitment

Lewis is rated as the nation's 27th best prospect, according to SI All-American and his evaluation reads:

terrence
Football

Breaking: Vols Lose Commitment of Elite LB Lewis

Harrison Bailey
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Progress of Harrison Bailey

IMG_0268
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Provides An Update on Tennessee's COVID Situation Ahead of Florida

Cody Brown
Football

Watch: Vols RB Commit Has Career Night with 273 Yards, 3 TD Performance in Playoffs

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Elite Tennessee QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9AE0877F-2440-4847-8501-ABD7329F5933
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tennessee men’s basketball shutdown extended further, wiping Gonzaga and Notre Dame matchups

20201024_FB_BamaUT_020
Football

Breaking: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Postponed

USATSI_14116815
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Mens Basketball Pauses Activities Due to Multiple COVID-19 Positives Including Rick Barnes

8148F077-D69C-4490-8DF0-224A8744F1CB
Football

2021 Peach State OL Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee, Recruitment Surge