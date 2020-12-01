Breaking: Vols Lose Commitment of Elite LB Lewis

Terrence Lewis has been committed to Tennessee since the spring, but the elite prospect from Miami is now back on the market.

He announced his decision to de-commit from Tennessee moments ago.

He said, "I would like to take the time out to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The University of Tennessee. There’s no love lost they’re still my top school as of now but I need these next couple weeks to explore my options to make sure I make the best decision for my future."

This now leaves Tennessee with Aaron Willis as its sole inside linebacker commitment

Lewis is rated as the nation's 27th best prospect, according to SI All-American and his evaluation reads: