Breaking: Vols Receiver Jalin Hyatt Announces Decision on NFL Draft, Orange Bowl

Earlier this month, Jalin Hyatt became the first Tennessee player to ever win the Biletnikoff award, signifying the nation's top receiver. After receiving the honor, Hyatt met with the media and said he was "50-50" on an NFL Draft decision that he would make no later than this week.

Now, Hyatt has revealed that he will forego his final season of eligibility and opt for the 2023 NFL Draft, in addition to sitting out the Orange Bowl.

Hyatt's record-setting season on Rocky Top, included a five touchdown performance against Alabama that Tennessee fans will not soon forget.

He finished the season with 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. His five touchdown effort against Alabama shattered the record for most touchdown receptions in a single game. His fifteen receiving touchdowns are a single-season best. He finished 32 yards short of having the single-season yardage record.

Hyatt has been projected as early as the mid-1st round in the upcoming draft. He joins Cedric Tillman as the second Tennessee player to declare for the NFL Draft and opt out of the bowl.

With Tillman and Hyatt both sitting out the Orange Bowl, the Vols will get an early look at what the skill positions should like next season, with Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, and Squirrel White all seeing an increase in usage.