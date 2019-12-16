By The Numbers: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Tennessee is bowl eligible again, albeit in an unfamiliar location.

The Vols are slated to make the trip down to Jacksonville for a Jan. 2 showdown with Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 SEC) is making its first postseason appearance under Jeremy Pruitt while the Hoosiers are heading to a bowl game for the second time under head coach Tom Allen.

UT holds an all-time record of 28-24 in bowl games while Indiana holds a 3-8 record in such contests.

Tennessee heads into TIAA Bank Field as one of the nation’s hottest teams, winning six of its final seven games, including five consecutive victories to end the regular season.

Indiana has won in three of its last five matchups, but the Hoosiers trudge into the postseason losers of two of their last three, including a 39-14 trouncing at the hands of then 13th-ranked Michigan.

Let’s see how each team matches up by the numbers:

Tennessee offense: 364.8 yards per game

Despite having won their last five games, the Vols’ offense has experienced its fair share of ups and downs.

Tennessee musters up 145 yards on the ground and 220 through the air on average, with 11 rushing touchdowns and 19 total passing touchdowns to show for it.

Despite that, the Vols are among the nation’s bottom-feeders in terms of total offense and points.

UT has tallied just 33 total touchdowns on the year, but have steadily gotten better on that side of the ball as each week goes by.

The only lingering question for Tennessee on offense: which version of Jarrett Guarantano will the team get?

Indiana offense: 443.6 yards per game

While Tennessee has made its living primarily on the defensive side of the ball, Indiana’s success has been predicated on its ability to put points on the scoreboard.

The Hoosiers average ten yard less on the ground than the Vols, but are far more productive in the passing game.

Indiana’s offense accounts for 70 percent of its total yardage through the air, with quarterback Peyton Ramsey accounting for a large portion of those.

IU may hold the edge offensively on paper, but the Vols have shown the ability to slow down high-powered offenses over the last month.

Tennessee defense: 337.1 yards per game

UT’s defense may just be it’s bread and butter.

The Vols have tallied 14 interceptions on the year and have forced 10 fumbles, recovering four.

Tennessee’s secondary, led by All-SEC selection Nigel Warrior and cornerback Bryce Thompson, has been one of its strengths down the stretch despite losing Trevon Flowers for the season with a leg injury.

UT’s 32 total touchdowns given up on the season are a far-cry from Indiana’s offensive total of 49. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Indiana defense: 350.4 yards per game

Indiana’s defense is no slouch, either.

The Hoosiers have given up just five more total touchdowns on the season than the Vols and have fared better at stopping the run.

Allen’s team gives up just 139 yards on the ground, while UT surrenders 146. Both teams are close in touchdowns on the ground as well, with IU holding a 15-16 edge in that category.

Indiana’s primary weakness on defense would be its pass defense.

Despite giving up just 212 passing yards on average, the Hoosiers have allowed their opponents to log 20 touchdowns through the air on the season.

Who has the early edge?

Indiana holds a better overall regular season record, which should always come into the equation.

The Vols, however, hold the better conference record and have thrived over the course of their final seven games, the lone loss coming in Tuscaloosa at the hands of then top-ranked Alabama.

Now that both teams have begun their respective preparations, the countdown to Jan. 2 has merely gotten started.