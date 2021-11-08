Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Cade Mays Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

    The Vols senior offensive lineman earns SEC honors for his performance against Kentucky in Week 10
    Tennessee put on quite an offensive showing against Kentucky in Week 10, scoring 45 points in only 14 minutes of possession. While the Vols did not light the house on fire running the ball, mainly because the running backs only carried the ball 12 times, the offensive efficiency was through the roof. 

    And a big reason was the offensive line's performance, specifically Cade Mays, as the VFL earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors on Monday. (See tweet below)

    The right tackle protected a Vol offense that accumulated 462 total yards and six scoring drives. Mays played every single snap and did not allow a pressure, sack or penalty. Not allowing a sack is nothing new to the Knoxville native, as Mays has not allowed a sack on 418 snaps played. 

    Mays has not been 100% for quite some time, but Josh Heupel said the offensive line would be the healthiest all season coming into the Kentucky game, and Mays proved his coach right. 

    Mays becomes the first Vol to earn the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award twice in a season since Trey Smith's 2019 campaign, as the senior earned the honor after Week five's matchup against Missouri. 

