Chandavian Bradley Gearing Up For UA All-American Game

For many high school signees, All-American games are the final time they can showcase themselves to fans before stepping on campus. The Under Armour All-American Game is one of those games, and edge rusher Chandavian Bradley is primed for a big day.

Bradley signed his letter of intent during the early signing window and should be a plus defender for the Volunteers early in his career. He hails from Platte County, Missouri, and is one of the twitchiest edge rushers in the country.

He is Tennessee's lone UA All-American this year. The Volunteers have several Army All-Americans who are practicing in San Antonio for their game later this week, but Bradley will have the attention of Knoxville on Tuesday.

The game begins at 5:00 PM EST. Bradley will play for Team Speed alongside several other SEC signees who project to be difference-makers at the college level. Fans can watch the game on ESPN to see what Bradley will bring to the table.

Tennessee fans can also see what several SEC East rivals have coming in the next few years, as the game is home to much of the nation's top talent.

