College Gameday Crew Makes Picks for Tennessee vs. NC State
Check out the College GameDay crew's picks for the winner of No. 14 Tennessee vs No. 24 NC State.
Tennessee travels to Bank of America Stadium for the Duke Mayo Classic, where they’ll face their first ranked opponent of the season, No. 24 NC State. The Volunteers started strong with a 69-point offensive tirade against Chattanooga, led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of play. Now, Tennessee faces a tougher test as they prepare for the challenge posed by NC State in this highly anticipated matchup.
As kickoff nears, the College Football Gameday hosts have made their predictions for tonight’s matchup.
Desmond Howard- Tennessee
Nick Saban- Tennessee
Pat McAfee- Tennessee
Lee Corso- Tennessee
Micheal Phelps- Tennessee
How to watch Tennessee vs NC State:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live stream on FuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tennessee Volunteers 2024 Football Schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Chattanooga
Sept. 7 vs. NC State
Sept. 14 vs. Kent State
Sept. 21 at Oklahoma
Sept. 28 BYE
Oct. 5 at Arkansas
Oct. 12 vs. Florida
Oct. 19 vs. Alabama
Oct. 26 BYE
Nov. 2 vs. Kentucky
Nov. 9 vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 16 at Georgia
Nov. 23 vs. UTEP
Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt
