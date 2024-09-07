Volunteer Country

College Gameday Crew Makes Picks for Tennessee vs. NC State

Check out the College Gameday crew's picks for the winner of No. 14 Tennessee vs No. 24 NC State.

Blake Schowalter

The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Check out the College GameDay crew's picks for the winner of No. 14 Tennessee vs No. 24 NC State.

Tennessee travels to Bank of America Stadium for the Duke Mayo Classic, where they’ll face their first ranked opponent of the season, No. 24 NC State. The Volunteers started strong with a 69-point offensive tirade against Chattanooga, led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of play. Now, Tennessee faces a tougher test as they prepare for the challenge posed by NC State in this highly anticipated matchup.

As kickoff nears, the College Football Gameday hosts have made their predictions for tonight’s matchup.

Desmond Howard- Tennessee

Nick Saban- Tennessee

Pat McAfee- Tennessee

Lee Corso- Tennessee

Micheal Phelps- Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs NC State:

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Live stream on FuboTV:  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee Volunteers 2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Chattanooga
Sept. 7 vs. NC State
Sept. 14 vs. Kent State
Sept. 21 at Oklahoma
Sept. 28 BYE
Oct. 5 at Arkansas
Oct. 12 vs. Florida
Oct. 19 vs. Alabama
Oct. 26 BYE
Nov. 2 vs. Kentucky
Nov. 9 vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 16 at Georgia
Nov. 23 vs. UTEP
Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Blake Schowalter

BLAKE SCHOWALTER

Home/Football