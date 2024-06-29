Da'Saahn Brame Commits to Oregon Ducks Over Tennessee
Considered a Tennessee lean by some in the industry, 4star tight end Da'Saahn Brame has announced his commitment to the Univeristy of Oregon. Saturday's decision doesn't mean the end of the recruitment for the Vols, they will likely continue to recruit the very talented tight end out of Kansas.
The Volunteers now have fifteen commits in their 2025 recruiting cycle with several primary targets still on the board. They are expecting decisions soon from Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith, Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward, Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., and more.
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- EDGE, Mariyon Dye
Tennessee Recruiting Review - June Delivers Commits to the Vols
- Douglas Utu, OT - 6/24
- Nic Moore, IOL - 6/20
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE - 6/12
- Tre Poteat, CB - 6/25
- Charles House, DL - 6/22
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.