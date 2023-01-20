Pair of Tennessee Wideouts Make Dane Brugler's Mock Draft

NFL mock draft analyst Dane Brugler is one of the most respected journalists in the industry. He has his hand on the pulse of the league and where it's moving, making even his early mock drafts credible.

He recently released his latest mock draft after the NFL draft declaration deadline passed. Brugler went through 63 picks as the Miami Dolphins lost their first-round pick due to recent allegations against owner Stephen Ross for "violating the game's integrity.

Tennessee had two players mocked in the top 63. While quarterback Hendon Hooker was nowhere to be found, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman made the second round.

In this mock, the Tennessee Titans took Hyatt at No. 43 overall, while the Chicago Bears grabbed Tillman at No. 53. Hyatt and Tennessee have been a popular combination, as the Titans are searching for a No. 1 receiver after trading All-Pro AJ Brown this past offseason.

Tillman doesn't typically go this high in mock drafts but had an excellent season with the Volunteers. He logged 37 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, though he only appeared in five games due to injury.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.