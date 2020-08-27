Watch: Derrick Ansley's Thursday Media Availabilty

Derrick Ansley is entering you two as the Defensive Coordinator at the University of Tennessee. Today, Ansley answered multiple questions from the media, which you can watch in the video above.

Ansley had this to say about his defense: We are six days in, as to be expected, there are some ups and down, we have been inside, we have been outside. The weather brought us inside a couple of days, and the heat really caught up to us yesterday. I see a lot of guys that are trying to fight, trying to work, trying to do what we ask them to do. We just have to do it at a higher clip.

On not having a spring practice:

As far as not having a spring, it hurt everybody. Everybody's got the same situation, and you have to make the best of it. I thought we had a really good plan via zoom, when we couldn't have our players to do installs and meet with those guys every day and split into position groups. I thought the mental aspect of it was very productive. You need that, but you need physical preparation as well. We are just trying to catch everybody up as quickly as we can to get them ready for the first game.

Ansley's defense returns multiple starters, but they will have to fill voids left by Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior, and Daniel Bituli. In the video above, Ansley discusses filling those voids with guys like Quavaris Crouch, Jeremy Banks, Jaylen McCollough, and Keyshawn Lawrence.