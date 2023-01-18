Derrick Henry Has Respect For Joe Milton

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has been grabbing headlines recently. ESPN's Greg McElroy said he believes Milton could be a "superstar" and that he sees consistent improvement in Milton's game.

This time, he has another national admirer from a former Heisman Trophy winner. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry went on the "Busssin' With The Boys" podcast and said this:

"Well, he is nice. Did you watch the bowl game? He is nice now. He's going back to Tennessee? He's nice, bro."

Henry has had one of the most historic runs ever at the running back position. He's a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Pro-Bowler, and has an NFL Offensive Player of the Year to his name.

He accounted for nearly 2,000 yards and thirteen touchdowns in 2022, solidifying an otherwise lackluster Tennessee offense. He's one of the most recognized players at the professional level, and his praising of Milton reinforces the expectations.

Milton had an excellent season, throwing for ten touchdowns without an interception. However, the pressure of being a consistent starting quarterback is a different experience, one that he has several months to prepare for.

