Dylan Sampson Scores Four Touchdowns in First Half
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson found the end zone four times in the first half against Kent State.
The Volunteers are off to a historic start against Kent State, piling up 65 points in the first half, approaching the FBS record of 76 points in a half set by Houston in 1968. The Volunteer offense was firing on all cylinders, but the first-half standout was SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson, who racked up 101 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns.
Dylan Sampson now has nine touchdowns this season, just nine away from tying Tennessee's all-time rushing touchdown record set by Gene McEver who rushed for 18 touchdowns in 1929. Sampson has achieved this in just three games. However, it's unlikely Sampson will see much action in the second half, as Vols head coach Josh Heupel has already begun resting most of his starters.
Tune in to Tennessee On SI, for live scoring updates throughout the second half of play.
How to Watch Kent State vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th, 2024
- Game Time: 7:45 PM
- Spread: -49 Tennessee, O/U 62.5
- Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC Network
- Game Updates: Volunteer Country (SI)
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.