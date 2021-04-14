Elarbee: Cooper Mays has made a ‘big-time leap’ in Tennessee spring practice

After flashing some during his freshman season, it appears that Cooper Mays has made quite a bit of progress entering his sophomore year.

Last season, Vol fans got their first glimpse at what it would be like having Cade and Cooper Mays on the same offensive line.

Cade Mays, a Georgia transfer, came to Tennessee as a versatile option that could be used at several points for the Vols’ offensive front.

While the same could be said for Cooper, the younger Mays still had plenty of growing to do after a few appearances his freshman season.

Now, it appears Cooper is gaining that ground. He’s certainly made an impression on Vols offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

"Cooper (Mays) has made a big-time leap,” Elarbee said after practice on Tuesday. “I think one in his footwork and base. You go back and look at the first couple of practices just where he was in the run game to where he is now.”

Elarbee also discussed Cooper Mays’ mindset and energy. From his time at Knox Catholic to Tennessee’s open practice on Saturday, Mays has often sported a wide smile and seems to enjoy the game while honing his craft.

And Elarbee has noticed.

“He enjoys it every single day,” said Elarbee. “The guy has juice. He has energy. I think he is trying to fix and be a better player every day. His technique, body position, hands. Whatever it is you ask, he tries to go work on it and get it fixed.”

That’s quite a compliment for the sophomore, who will take the field alongside his brother and the rest of the Vols’ offensive line this season.

Josh Heupel expressed his takeaways for the group last week.

Elarbee echoed that sentiment on Tuesday when he said his unit is “in a good spot,” but he also reiterated that he’s looking for his group to make “the biggest jump” in the Vols’ second scrimmage on Saturday.

“If we don't make the jump then we've got a ways to go,” said Elarbee. “But we'll see there."