Elite 11 Finals Highlights - Tennessee Commit Faizon Brandon Video
Tennessee commit, Faizon Brandon is in Los Angeles, California this week competing in the Elite 11 Finals. Here are the highlights from Tuesday night's winner of the rail shot and Vols future QB.
Twenty of the nation's top quarterbacks are in Los Angeles, California this week to compete in the Elite 11 Finals. One of the favorites to win the event in most eye's is Tennessee Volunteer commit, Faizon Brandon.
Brandon won the Rail Shot competition on Tuesday night, and we have his highlights from the first night of the event.
Elite 11 Rankings - Day 1
- Dia Bell, Texas Commit
- Keisean Henderson, Houston Commit
- Faizon Brandon, Tennessee Commit
- Landon Duckworth, Uncommitted
- Derek Zammit, Boise State Commit
- Briggs Cherry, Louisville Commit
- Travis Burgess, UNC Commit
- Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M Commit
- Jett Thomala, Alabama Commit
- Dereon Coleman, Miami Commit
- Will Griffin, Florida Commit
