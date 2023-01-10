Skip to main content

Eric Berry Will Be Inducted Into College Football HOF

Former Tennessee Volunteer safety Eric Berry will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The College Football of Hame announced their new inductee class on Monday afternoon. Tennessee is already well represented and will add another former Volunteer.

Safety Eric Berry put together a decorated career in Knoxville. He played in the orange and white for three seasons, tallying 157 tackles and fourteen interceptions, appearing in 39 contests.

He was a two-time consensus All-American in 2008 and 2009. Berry won the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was the 2009 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

From there, Berry played nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a five-team Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro, making the 2010s all-decade team.

Berry also had one of the best stories in professional football. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2014 and underwent extreme chemotherapy for several months.

Read More

He returned to the football field and won the 2015 Comeback Player of the Year, recording 61 tackles and two interceptions. Now, he is immortalized for his historic college career as one of the best players the sport has ever seen.

