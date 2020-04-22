Volunteer Country
Watch: On This Date, Eric Berry Begins his NFL Journey

Matthew Ray

It was April 21, 2010 when Eric Berry heard his name called by Roger Goodell in the early stages of the NFL Draft. Berry, a highly decorated prospect coming out of college, was drafted 5th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. 

He had just capped a career at Tennessee, where he brought home SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2008) and Jim Thorpe Award Winner (2009) honors. He finished his career with the Vols as the SEC's all-time leader for Interception return yards, and he finished second all-time in the NCAA with 494 yards. 

Berry's NFL career has been hindered due to an ongoing battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, but he has played 89 games for the Chiefs, totaling 14 career interceptions and 5 of which were returned for touchdowns. 

During the course of his NFL career, Berry has been selected to 5 Pro Bowls, 3- All-Pro teams, the 2010 All-Rookie Team, and in 2015, he was selected as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. 

