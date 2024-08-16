ESPN Ranks James Pearce as the No.1 Player in College Football
ESPN ranks James Pearce as the No. 1 player in college football
James Pearce claimed the No. 1 spot on ESPN's list of the top 100 players in college football. The offseason buzz surrounding Pearce has been immense, with some mock drafts projecting him as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Entering his third season at Tennessee, the 6-5, 243-pound Pearce is the top pass rusher in the country despite having started only three career games. He's projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and has 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in his first two seasons. Pearce was a first-team All-SEC selection last season by both the AP and coaches after ranking fifth nationally with 38 total pressures." ESPN said.
After being unranked in last year's top 100 players, Pearce put himself on the map with a breakout season for the Vols, tying for the SEC lead in sacks with 9.5 while tallying 14.5 tackles for loss and 27 total tackles.
Alongside Pearce, freshman phenom Nico Lamaleava also made his debut in ESPN's top 100, ranking as the No. 92 player in college football.
