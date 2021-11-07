Everything Josh Heupel Said Following Road Win Over No. 18 Kentucky

Coming off the bye, Tennessee put their explosive offense on full display in Kroger Field, scoring 38 offensive points in 14 minutes of possession. Along with an Alontae Taylor pick six, the Vols dropped 45 on the road against Kentucky, ultimately beating the No. 18 ranked team 45-42.

After his first win against a ranked SEC opponent, Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said the following in the post-game press conference.

Opening statement...

“Just a great night for our guys man. All the effort, work, that they put into it, really proud of their effort and energy tonight continuing to compete for 60 minutes. There's a lot of things that we can do better on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but overall really happy. Guys were super excited, the fan base was awesome in the corner of the end zone, and great way to end the night with our defense making a stop there.”

On how Tennessee’s time of possession contrasted with the final score...

“I mean, the uniqueness of the game, the way it unfolded in just the beginning of the game. They had extended long drives. We scored extremely quickly on some big plays. And even when we didn't, we moved the football down into plus Red Zone territory and ended up fumbling. It's just really unique how the game really unfolded. I thought overall there are some things that we got to clean up, obviously defensively some third downs that we got get out from the field, quarterback draw hurt us. Obviously, the fourth and 26. Offensively there’s a couple of things. The fumble exchange and then a couple things in the red zone that we got to clean up.”

On Tennessee’s game plan on the first play of the last possession before halftime...

“The style of the game mattered as far as the aggressiveness, them receiving the opening kick in the second half was a part of that as well. You're able to pick something up, some positive yards on first down that gives you an opportunity, based on time to maybe get a couple more plays to get into field goal range, something not positive happens on the first play, then you're able to end the half right there.”

On Tennessee having 150 yards in their first four plays of the game...

“I don't know if we thought those four plays would gain that type of yardage. There's some things that we thought we could take advantage of. Really high level of execution from guys without the ball in their hands, allow those big plays to happen. You know our third series has some big plays too and we end up fumbling the football. I thought up front, we saw, we recognize the block things extremely well. At times, you know, in particular on some pass protection, we got beat interiorly.”

On Tennessee’s defense getting stops in the fourth quarter despite how much time they had spent on the field during the game...

“I think just the competitive nature. Their competitive composure, too. Their demeanor, whether something positive or negative happened on the previous drive, their ability to come back over and just kind of reset. Something we talked about; you try to train. But man, for them to do it in this moment against a really good football team on the road speaks to who they are and what they are becoming as a unit. I’m really proud of the way they finished the ball game. Rather not give up the fourth and extra-long right there, but I love their ability to reset and go finish it the next four plays.”

Josh Heupel and his Tennessee Volunteers return to Knoxville to take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium this Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. This weekend marks the first time Tennessee will play at home since the 31-26 loss to Ole Miss in Week seven.

