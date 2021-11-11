Everything Josh Heupel Said in Thursday's Press Conference

Josh Heupel's full transcript from Thursday's media availability is below, where the Vols head coach discussed final Georgia prep, Veteran's Day, facility expansion and more.

Opening statement…

“With it being Veterans Day, I want to make sure that I acknowledge the men and women that have served our country and currently do, and say thank you for all that you do. The sacrifices that you make and opportunities that you provide and have provided, to myself and all of those who enjoy what we have here inside of this country. So, thank you very much.

“The announcement of our facility, new facility, the expansion. Just the support that is here at Tennessee is so unique, and I’ve said that from the moment I’ve gotten here. It’s a huge part of why I wanted to be here, but it’s even better than I anticipated once I’ve been inside the program. We talk a lot about the student-athlete experience, and certainly this is going to have a huge impact on that. We want to provide the best student-athlete experience in America. I think the cultural that we’ve built inside the building is leading to that for sure. Now, you have the bells and whistles and resources that provide unique opportunities for your student-athletes to become their best, but enjoy their teammates at the same time. Very appreciative of those that have helped provide that opportunity. Can’t wait for it to be finished here in the near future.

Obviously, this week. Georgia, a really good football team in all three phases of the game. Really good personnel across the board, playing at an extremely high level. Huge test for our football team. Have had a great week of preparation, excited to get to game day and go compete with our guys. Looking forward to that opportunity.”

On what makes Georgia’s defense so hard to score against…

“I’m not sure there is really anything that they don’t do really well. Schematically, they understand what they’re doing defensively. They don’t bust. They have their eyes in the right spot. They tackle extremely well out in space. They have good cover guys. They’re big, long, physical up front. I think they’re really unique in that they have 22-plus guys that are going to play on that side of the ball. They’re extremely deep. It’s a huge test for us. For us I think, big football game, you can get caught up in the emotion of the game. I think we have to play with a ton of passion and not get caught up in the emotion of it. We have to do the ordinary things at a really high level. And if we do that, then we’ll be ready to go compete at a high level too.”

On how he would assess Hendon Hooker’s pre-snap recognitions…

“For the most part, he’s done a really good job of understanding the protections. Sometimes, he’s got the freedom to adjust it and sometimes he doesn’t. You’ve got to understand your hots. As we’ve gone through the season, he’s continued to progress with that: pre-snap recognition, safety alignments, backer alignments, the tells on that and trying to play efficiently.”

On Georgia’s tight ends and how Tennessee has done in defending tight ends this season…

“I think we’ve defended it well at times. They’re a huge part of what they do offensively, playing 12-personnel a lot. They do that because that group plays and competes at a really high level. They do a really good job in the run game. They do a good job in the play action pass from inside the core. They’re able to split those guys out, use them as wide receivers and try to find mismatches where they can use their length to their advantage. We have to be dialed into our keys all day long—your second-level linebackers and then your safeties in particular too.”

On the line between playing with passion and playing with emotion…

“I think when you’re playing out of emotion sometimes, there are extra things that happen from snap to whistle. For us, being on the right side of it, being able to reset to the next play, not letting one play affect the next. That’s really what I’m getting at when I say that.”

On why teams haven’t had success on deep passes against Georgia’s defense…

“It’s because they have really good personnel on the back end. Their front four and their backers, if they decide to bring pressure, they have a tendency to get home. The combination of those two things make it difficult.”

On if the team is prepping for both Georgia QBs Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels…

“Both of those guys play fairly similarly when they’re in the football game. I don’t think their offense changes a lot based on who’s in there. You prepare for what you’re seeing with personnel groupings. You understand what you’re seeing from the quarterback position. You’ve got to do a great job of bottling him up. You’ve got to get pressure on him, but at the same time you can’t let him escape the pocket.”

On Georgia’s offense and its ability to score a lot of points...

“They’ve got a good offensive line, got good skill players, quarterback that’s playing super efficient. They’re a good football team across the board—offense, defense, special teams. That’s why they’ve played the way they have in all three phases.”

On Tennessee’s receivers creating separation from opposing secondaries…

“I thought our guys continued to grow as players. Each game unfolds differently, and your matchups are different. Those guys have done a good job, when asked, to beat the guys that they’ve gone across and have found a way to get behind people at times during the course of the year. This is our biggest test at this point, just the way this defense is playing.”

On updates on RB Jabari Small, RB Tiyon Evans and TE Jacob Warren...

“We always make those decisions based off of Friday’s practice, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

On injured players getting work in practice throughout the week...

“We have been able to get work with those guys. We’ll see where they’re at come tomorrow, and hope to have those guys ready for Saturday.”

On the team’s focus heading into Saturday’s game...

“I really think the focus today was good. It’s a Thursday walkthrough type day for us. The energy out there was good. I thought they were extremely focused, and tomorrow will be a big day for us, too, just finishing it the right way. That was really important, and I mentioned it a lot early in the year because I didn’t think we did a very good job of it. We’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.”

On the Georgia secondary’s improvement throughout the season...

“They just have gotten better, cohesively. As the year goes on, you continue to grow an understanding of your schemes, your alignment, your technique. They’ve created turnovers, they’ve flipped the way the game has been played. You look at the Florida game, it’s a 3-0 ballgame with 2:30 left in the game, something like that, and it’s a 21-point outburst real quick by them. You’ve got to do a great job of managing the football game. You can’t not be aggressive, but your kids have got to understand, they’ve got to be smart too.”

On similarities between Georgia right now and 2016-17 from his time at Missouri...

“Some similarities dating back to the 2014 Sugar Bowl (when I was at Oklahoma). There are similarities to what to do schematically, to them growing and changing. You’re different because of your personnel. For us, we’ve been different every year, let alone every different stop that we’re at, because your personnel changes—from who your tight ends are, to your offensive line, to what your quarterback feels comfortable with. You continue to evolve in this game.”

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.