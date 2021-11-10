Everything Josh Heupel Said On the SEC Teleconference Ahead of Georgia

Josh Heupel joined the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning to discuss his team, the upcoming matchup against Georgia and more. You can read everything he said below. Heupel will have another appearance on Vol Calls tonight, then he will meet with the media one last time tomorrow.

Opening Statement

"Our preparation has been good. Our guys are excited about this one, as they are every week., but obviously, this is a special game, just the rivalry that is Tennessee and Georgia. Georgia's football team is an exceptional team. For us, it's a great challenge in all three phases of the game, one we're looking forward to. Know it's going to be a great environment inside of Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon, one we're looking forward to being in."

ON Scoring 45 Points at Kentucky Given Shortened Time of Possession

"I've never been part of a game with that little of time of possession and success we had. It was just unique the way the game unfolded if you watch it. You know, offensively, score on the first play of the game and play four. Play six, down at the 35-yard line and end up fumbling the ball, it was unique. Kentucky was finding success in the run game and was pounding it for threes and fours and converting on third down. So the time of possession kind of swung in a really dramatic fashion. The game, if you look at it, the number of possessions for each team was not unique in that. We had ten real possessions on offense before we took a knee with our 11th possession. So it wasn't a game that had a ton of possessions, either. Just a really unique game the way it unfolded."

On Duo of Offensive Analyst Mitch Militello and Alec Abeln

"Mitch has been with me for a long time, dating back to being a student assistant, and Alec, having played for me, too, have a great understanding of the culture that you're trying to build inside the program. Great competitors in just who they are, the energy they bring inside the building every day. Their ability to just be cohesive with us is really important. Two great, young coaches."

On His Teams Tempo Against Georgia's Defense

"Statistically, (Georgia) is maybe as good as anybody that has ever played the game, I mean as a unit. They always have good scheme. They're well coached. They're extremely talented and extremely deep. Their length and their speed is unique and tough and difficult to prepare for. For us, we have to play really efficient. You have to have some balance in this football game. All three levels of their defense has elite players in it. So you can't hurt yourself. You've got to take care of the football. You look at how some games have unfolded, their defense has flipped the game in the span of two, three minutes. So we have to do a great job taking care of the football and then go out and make some plays, too."

On The Improvement From His Team This Fall

"I don't know if there's just one thing.I think we've continued to grow in our understanding of what we do. We've continued in the way we're going to compete for 60 minutes. We've continued to grow as a football team, coming together, truly being a family and a band of brothers that love and care about one another. Just dating back to Week 1, I think knowing the first year, it's the first time for everybody in your entire program going through anything together. The highs, the lows, the practice routine, the meeting routine, the preparation, all of those things. I think they'll just continue to gain ground in all of those areas. Early in the year, you heard me talk about the last 48 hours (before a game), that I felt we had to get better in. And our kids have continued to grow."

On Outside Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler

"Positive energy. Real energy every single day. Real with our kids. Magnetic personality. He's a great coach, a great teacher. A great recruiter, too, and a guy I've known for an extremely long time. Hasn't changed in that manner at all. Just has a great viewpoint of life every single day when he walks in the building."