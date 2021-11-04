Everything Mark Stoops Has Said About Tennessee This Week

Mark Stoops has had two media availabilities this week ahead of Saturday night's matchup against Tennessee. He talked on Monday during his initial press conference and again on Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference. Below is everything he had to say on each day about Tennessee.

Monday:

Initial statement about Tennessee: "Very impressed with Tennessee, much-improved football team over a year ago. Josh has done a very good job. They're playing at an extremely high tempo offensively. They have some difference-makers at wide receiver and obviously the stress they put on you with the tempo, in the spacing and things of that nature, and playing extremely hard defensively. Overall, much-improved team, so we going to have to play a lot better than we did this past Saturday."

On Kentucky's Mindset Ahead of Tennessee: This is what we've done, and this is what we do. We're not perfect, I have a lot of confidence in the leadership of this team, and we'll respond back. There is no reason to feel sorry for ourselves, take a good look around the league. Take a good look around the standings. This league is brutal, nobody is going to feel sorry for you. There's not too many other teams in the league with much better records than us. We all know there's one or two that are absolutely elite. The rest of us are scrapping. For us, it's about going back to being who we are. One thing I didn't like about last week, is they were more physical than us, and that can't happen. They seemed to be more motivated at times, certainly more physical at times, executed better. You name it, they outplayed us and it's up to us to get back to being who we are. I can't control what opponents do, but I can control the way we do things, the way we go about our business in practice and how we play on Saturday."

On Defending Teams like Tennessee and Mississippi State: "We still have to cover; our competitive nature has to step up. We have to learn to win some one-on-one matchups. We didn't do a very good job of that Saturday. It is different the way they will attack you, but similar in that they put pressure on you in the run game. Tennessee puts pressure on you, still. They have extremely wide splits, but they're going to run the ball and be more committed to running the ball and run it more effectively. With their splits, they are going to take their shots in the RPO (run/pass option) game. You have to be able to win some contested matchups."

More on Josh Heupel and Tennessee: "I've known Josh for a long time. We worked together at Arizona, obviously. He left there, I want to say, and went back to Oklahoma after that. They are more effective, playing at a higher level. Like I talked about going into last week's game with Mississippi State, they are making the routine look routine. For them, with how fast they go and the pressure they put on you, and executing, hitting shots down the field, they are doing that at a high level. Their quarterback is playing much better, when they settled in on (Hendon) Hooker, and who we played against in the Belk Bowl, but he is really playing at a high level. You can see him being very confident; he runs the ball effectively when he needs to. But he is getting the ball down the field and has a lot of arm strength and is playing very well."

On the Environment for Coming Back Home to Tennessee: "Yeah, I am looking forward to that. Really need the same energy that we have had the last couple of times we have been at home, and we need that. I know our players are excited about being back home. We need a packed house, we need some noise, we need any spark, anything we can get to help us out, and we appreciate it. Looking forward to being home."

"It's been a good start to the week. Looking forward to getting home. A big game against a very good Tennessee team, SEC East opponent, so obviously a very important game. Tennessee is really doing some good things, playing at a high level, coming off a bye. I'm sure, just like we were the week before and most teams in the SEC, you get to seven, eight weeks, you get pretty beat up and you need some time to try to heal up and come back and play your best. We expect Tennessee to play extremely fast, like they always do offensively.

"They're playing very good, very aggressive, very balanced. And defensively the same — just, pretty much like their offense, playing extremely fast. They've got some impact players at all levels, so we'll need to play at a high level and we're looking to improve from our last outing and get back to playing some good football at home here this week."

SEC Teleconference:

On His Time with Josh Heupel at Arizona

"I just remember Josh being a quality guy, really good person. He spent time with both of my brothers, so, of course, I remember him being a very good coach. We were together just a short time. But I remember spending some time with him, of course taking him in and showing him around Tuscon, because he was new to the area, and him being a very good coach."

On Hendon Hooker: Well, he's making unbelievably quick decisions. That's a credit to Josh and the staff, and obviously Hendon, the way he's playing. But very confident, making very quick decisions. For playing as fast as they do and him making such good decisions, so few turnovers, so he's playing at an extremely high level — very impressive."

On His Expecations for Saturday Night's Atmosphere: We always look forward to playing at home and having the crowd behind us. It's been awhile. We've been either on a bye or on the road for a bit, so it'll be real exciting to get back home and have the crowd and the sellout and the energy in the stadium."

On Keying on JaVonta Payton: JaVonta is very dangerous, like a lot of their guys. You really look around, and you look at (Cedric) Tillman, (Jalin) Hyatt, (Velus) Jones — all of them — and put JaVonta in there with them. They all can hurt you. And their offense obviously puts a lot of stress on you with, as I mentioned earlier, the level that Hendon is playing at, and their system puts pressure on you in general. And then you add in some difference-makers out there at wide receiver, and you certainly better be on your toes.

"That was very evident the last time they played and in games before that. You better be locked in. They'll run right by you in a blink, so you've got to be locked in at all times."

On Trying to Prepare for Tennessee if They Are Healthy Or Not: As far as preparation, no, because they're not going to change much. Maybe they may add a few things with some experience. I don't know. But, overall, they're going to do what they do. I'm sure it's to their benefit to be healthy. I mean, we all go through it, and we're going through it at certain positions, where you get banged up.

On the Importance of the Kentucky-Tennessee Rivalry for Kentucky: "It's important to our fan base. It's important to me. I mean, it's an SEC opponent. I think we all would say any time you play anybody in our league, it's an important game. And certainly, if you're playing somebody on your side, it's important. I wouldn't say it's any more than that or any less than that. It's an important game."