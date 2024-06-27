Faizon Brandon, No. 1 QB in 2026, Narrows Recruitment to Four and Includes Tennessee
The Nation's no. 1 signal-caller in the 2026 recruiting class, Faizon Brandon out of Grimsley High School in North Carolina has cut his recruitment down to just four schools. Tennessee, NC State, Alabama, and LSU.
Brandon certainly fits the mold of a Tennessee quarterback under head coach Josh Heupel., Heupel has prioritized length and athleticism at the position as well as undeniable arm-strength. There's no doubt that Brandon would align perfectly with the offense in Knoxville. At 6'4, 195 pounds with electricity in his throwing shoulder, he looks very much so like Nico Iamaleava and Georgie MacIntyre from a phsical stature. Additionally, Brandon can and will use his legs to become a factor in the running game. It's something that has catapulted the Vols offense when the QB can use his legs.
Brandon set a commitment date for August 3rd. He's entering his Junior season at Grimsley. Tennessee currently has ZERO commits in the 2026 class. So, if they were to start it off with a bang, Faizon Brandon would be exactly that.
