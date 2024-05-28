FCS transfer Tommy Winton III commits to Tennessee
FCS transfer Tommy Winton III commits to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.
Former three-star out of Knoxville Catholic High School and East Tennessee State transfer Tommy Winton III has committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on. The Tennessee native is officially taking the opportunity to suit up for the Orange and White after receiving a scholarship offer from the Volunteer's previous coaching staff five years ago.
The 5-foot-10 196-pound wide receiver showcases as a Swiss army knife of sorts, being utilized as a wide receiver, ball carrier, and kick returner for East Tennessee State. Winton earned Southern Conference All-Freshman Team honors after leading the Buccaneer's receiving core as a redshirt freshman with 349 receiving yards on 23 receptions. Additionally, Winton recorded 23 rushing yards, and 99 return yards on four attempts for ETSU. In high school, Winton earned All-State and All-Region honors in all four years at Knoxville Catholic High School, racking up 3,154 receiving yards paired with 43 touchdowns.
Winton has the chance to add additional depth to the Tennessee receiving core with the opportunity to be used in a multitude of ways for the Vols offense. While it's unknown if Winton will ever earn an appearance in the Vols starting rotation, Winton made it clear that he's excited to be home and help the Tennessee offense wherever he can.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.