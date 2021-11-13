Final Injury Report for Tennessee Ahead of Georgia

Tennessee utilized a bye week ahead of Kentucky to get healthier, but after a hard-fought game in Lexington last week, the Vols still have several players on the injury report, which we take a look at here, with the official in and out status of each player ahead of today's 3:30 pm ET kickoff against No.1 Georgia.

Tennessee INs and OUTs

Cooper Mays (IN)- Tennessee's starting center has missed multiple games this season due to injury, and he was in obvious pain at times against Kentucky, but he is available today as Tennessee faces its toughest test yet upfront.

Jacob Warren (IN)- The Tennessee tight end caught an 18-yard touchdown pass up the seam last week and landed hard on his shoulder after being tackled while crossing the goal line. Warren left the game at that point, and he returned to the sideline with his pads and helmet off right before the end of the half, however, after the half, he was in street clothes and unavailable. Josh Heupel remained optimistic about his status all week, and after working out on the sideline in pregame, Warren will try to play for the Vols today.

Cade Mays (IN)- Mays was ruled out of the Alabama game, which dealt a serious blow to Tennessee's offensive line, but he returned against Kentucky and earned SEC offensive lineman of the week honors. His lower extremity injury appears to be on the back burner as he will once again get the start at right tackle.

Warren Burrell (IN)- Burrell missed Tennessee's road game against Alabama three weeks ago with an undisclosed injury. Kamal Hadden saw work late in the second half of the Kentucky game in relief of Burrell, so it is unclear if he re-aggravated something in that contest, but he is available and expected to start at corner tonight.

Kenneth George Jr.(GTD)- He was on the sidelines in street clothes during warmups, and it appears he will be out for undisclosed reasons. The Vols will look to Brandon Turnage and Kamal Hadden for depth behind Warren Burrell and Alontae Taylor, if something does not change with George between now and kickoff.

Kingston Harris (OUT)- Harris has not been available for the Vols since suffering a knee injury against Tennessee Tech. It does not appear that he will be available tonight.

Tiyon Evans (OUT)- Evans has dealt with a nagging ankle injury for weeks, and he left last week’s game after just one carry. Evans is in street clothes during warmups and will not be available for Tennessee today.

Jabari Small (IN)- Small had success against Kentucky last week and ripped off a sensational touchdown run against the Wildcats, but he was unable to finish the contest. Small's problems have stemmed from a shoulder injury sustained early in the season against Pitt, and after landing on it awkwardly a couple of times since, he has not been able to finish the game after. It is unclear the extent of the injury at this stage, but he is dressed and available for today's game.

Len'Neth Whitehead (IN)- Whitehead started to see an increase in production during the Missouri game where he earned several late carries and earned SEC Freshman of the week honors with his performance. But, he has missed the last two games against Alabama and Kentucky for undisclosed reasons. His status has remained in question all week, but it does appear he will be available today for Tennessee.

Christian Charles (OUT)- Charles left the first start of his career against Missouri with an undisclosed injury, and he has yet to make a return. Charles has been an asset on special teams and in the secondary rotation for the Vols.

LaTrell Bumphus (OUT)- Bumphus did not make the trip to Kentucky last week for undisclosed reasons, and he has missed games for various reasons this season. He is once again unavailable for Tennessee today.

Elijah Simmons (IN)- Simmons has dealt with a nagging injury since early in the season, but he was able to make a return last week against Kentucky. Despite not making the start, Simmons was a bright spot against the Wildcats' physical offensive attack. Tennessee will need him to be a plug in the middle tonight as he is available to go against Georgia.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell is out for the season following a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a serious bicep injury, but Josh Heupel indicates that he could return later in the season