FINAL: Tennessee Routes NC State in Duke Mayo Classic
The Tennessee Volunteers dominated NC State (51-10) in their first ranked matchup of the season.
The Tennessee Volunteers took on their first ranked opponent of the season, the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack. After a slow start, the Volunteers gained momentum and seized control of the game, thanks to an 85-yard pick-six by Will Brooks that shifted the tide in the Vols favor. Tennessee went on to score 30 unanswered points, dominating the Wolfpack with a 51-10 victory.
Nico Iamaleava lived up to expectations despite facing early adversity, throwing his first career interception in the second quarter. He bounced back to record 211 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. The Vols' offensive success extended beyond Iamaleava, as running back Dylan Sampson played a key role in unlocking Josh Heupel's offense, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Tennessee's defense continued to dominate in week two, forcing five turnovers and holding NC State to just ten points. With No. 9 Notre Dame falling to NIU and No. 7 Michigan losing to No. 3 Texas, the Vols are likely to break into the Top 10 rankings. Up next, Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium to face Kent State.
