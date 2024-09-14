Five-Star Tennessee Football Commit Attends Vols vs. Kent State Game
David Sanders Jr, the No.1 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2025 is in attendance for No. 7 Tennessee vs Kent State.
The Volunteers are welcoming their top commit, David Sanders Jr., for Tennessee's matchup against Kent State. Ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation by On3 Industry, Sanders highlighted Tennessee's environment within in the program as a key factor in his decision to commit to Rocky Top. Now, Sanders will experience that atmosphere firsthand, with nearly 100,000 fans cheering on his future team at Neyland Stadium as the Vols gear up to face the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Fortunately for Sanders, tonight's game is shaping up to be a dominant victory for the Vols as they look to build on the momentum from a strong Week two performance. Tennessee lit up the scoreboard with 51 points in their win over then-No. 24 NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic. According to DraftKings, the Volunteers are heavy favorites with a -49.5 spread against Kent State, with the over/under set at 62.5. The Golden Flashes have struggled this season, suffering a 23-17 loss to FCS opponent Saint Francis in Week two and a 55-24 blowout defeat to Pittsburgh in Week one.
How to Watch Kent State vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th, 2024
- Game Time: 7:45 PM
- Spread: -49 Tennessee, O/U 62.5
- Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC Network
- Game Updates: Volunteer Country (SI)
