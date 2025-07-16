Tennessee Football’s Josh Heupel Ranked 3rd Among SEC Coaches in This Impressive Category
In the Southeastern Conference, where national championships are expected and ranked matchups are routine, the ability to beat AP Top 25 teams defines the trajectory of a program. For Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, a .500 record (12-12) against ranked opponents may not scream dominance, but it places him solidly in the upper half of the SEC’s head coaching ranks.
CBS Sports recently ranked current SEC head coaches based on their records against AP Top 25 opponents. While familiar names like Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer (.833) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart (.727) sit at the top, Josh Heupel’s .500 mark at Tennessee was number 3. This list reveals more than just wins and losses—it highlights the Vols’ return to national relevance and their growing ability to compete with college football’s elite.
Since taking over the Tennessee program in 2021, Heupel has brought consistency, offensive firepower, and a culture of expectation back to Knoxville. His 12-12 record against ranked opponents reflects more than just wins and losses — it symbolizes the Vols’ return to relevance.
Heupel’s signature wins include a dramatic victory over Alabama in 2022, the program’s first in over 15 years, and several top-25 wins during back-to-back 9+ win seasons. For context, coaches like Brian Kelly and Steve Sarkisian have sub-.500 records at .486 and .388, respectively, despite leading several different blueblood programs.
Heupel’s .500 clip ranks third among all current SEC head coaches, trailing only Alabama’s DeBoer (.833) and Georgia’s Smart (.727). This is significant, considering Tennessee was in a rebuilding phase just a few years ago. Heupel’s ability to consistently compete with and beat top-tier opponents is a key marker of the program’s current trajectory under his leadership.
In contrast, other SEC coaches with longer tenures have struggled. Lane Kiffin, now deep into his stint at Ole Miss, sits at .314. Shane Beamer (.318), Mark Stoops (.311), and Sam Pittman (.241) all trail significantly, despite coaching programs with relatively stable foundations.
The Vols are no longer an afterthought — they’re in the conversation. And in the gauntlet of the SEC, holding your own against the AP Top 25 isn’t just a stat. It’s a statement.
