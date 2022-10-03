Skip to main content

Former Tennessee Standout Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on Injured Reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson had the best season of his NFL career in 2021, and the versatile veteran running back's success has continued through four games in 2022. However, Patterson has now been placed on injured reserve, according to multiple reports. 

Coming into the week four matchup against the Browns, Patterson was listed as questionable, and he still got plenty of playing time, but now he is going to have a minor procedure on his knee, resulting in a placement on the IR. 

While Adam Schefter reports it is not believed to be serious, Patterson will miss at least four weeks as per IR requirements. 

Patterson has carried the ball 58 times for 340 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Patterson is a four-time first team all-pro, a three-time, second-team all-pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and has led the league in kickoff return yards twice. 

