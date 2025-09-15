Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Defends Max Gilbert Following Overtime Loss vs. Georgia
There aren't as many people going with the unpopular statement that the Tennessee Volunteers defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs isn't all on the back and shoulders of Tennessee Vols kicker Max Gilbert. This is what makes the Tennessee Vols fans split in their opinions, but one of the past quarterbacks and signal callers for the Tennessee Volunteers was quick to show support to Gilbert.
That quarterback being Jarrett Guarantano. Here is what he had to say about the situation after the loss against the Bulldogs.
"Also, the game had a lot more decided on than the kick in the 4th quarter. The man in the arena. I’m proud of the kicker for knocking down the FG in Overtime. Do I wish he hit the game winner? Yes, absolutely. But, I’ve never kicked so I don’t know what that feeling is like," said Guarantano following the loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.
He then shared another post elaborating more.
"Wins and Losses are team efforts. That’s all I’m saying."
He tagged another statement afterwards detailing more.
"I would’ve loved to see us finish with a game winning field goal. But I think that’s not only reason for the loss. Just like if he made it. It’s not the only reason we won today. If you saw my stream, you would’ve saw me go mute for 5 minutes in disbelief. Positivity doesn’t mean I’m not heartbroken".