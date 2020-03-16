VolunteerCountry
Former Vol Colquitt inks extension with Vikings

Cory Sanning

Former Tennessee punter Britton Colquitt is remaining in Minneapolis. 

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former UT standout agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $9 million, with $5 million in guarantees.

A Knoxville native and Bearden High School alum, Colquitt played for the Vols from 2005-2009, earning All-SEC Team honors in 2006 and taking home Second Team recognition during the 2007 season.

Colquitt went undrafted in 2009 before finding his way on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. He was later signed by the Denver Broncos that season, spending the first six years of his professional career in the Mike High City. 

A member of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship team, Colquitt is one of three members in the family to have a Super Bowl ring. 

His brother, Dustin, won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February and their father, Craig, claimed two titles as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970’s.

Colquitt was released following Denver’s win over Carolina and spent the following two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He signed with the Vikings as a free agent following prior to last season, appearing in all 16 games while totaling 3,767 total yards through the air. His longest punt of the season stood at 79 yards - the longest of his career.

Minnesota is coming off of a season in which it won 10 games and finished second in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings advanced to the NFC Divisional Round, where their season ended at the hands of San Francisco. 

