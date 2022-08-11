Micah Abernathy went undrafted after his time at Tennessee, but he spent time in the National Football League with Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and Indianapolis. More recently, Abernathy spent time in the XFL with the Dallas Renegade and in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.

Now, Abernathy is headed back to the NFL as he signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Last season in the USFL, Abernathy finished ninth in the league with 68 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups.

In Green Bay, he’ll be competing in a safety room that features the likes of Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines and rookie Tariq Carpenter behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. It’s possible Savage’s injury (hamstring) is forcing the Packers to add some numbers at safety ahead of the preseason opener on Friday night in San Francisco, according to Packers Wire.

According to a release from the Packers, Abernathy will wear No.46 for the team.

During his time on Rocky Top, Abernathy played in 44 games, recording 197 total tackles, including seven for loss, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

