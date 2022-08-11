Skip to main content

Former Vol Micah Abernathy Signs With Green Bay Packers

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Micah Abernathy went undrafted after his time at Tennessee, but he spent time in the National Football League with Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and Indianapolis. More recently, Abernathy spent time in the XFL with the Dallas Renegade and in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers. 

Now, Abernathy is headed back to the NFL as he signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced. 

Last season in the USFL, Abernathy finished ninth in the league with 68 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups.

In Green Bay, he’ll be competing in a safety room that features the likes of Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines and rookie Tariq Carpenter behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. It’s possible Savage’s injury (hamstring) is forcing the Packers to add some numbers at safety ahead of the preseason opener on Friday night in San Francisco, according to Packers Wire.

According to a release from the Packers, Abernathy will wear No.46 for the team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During his time on Rocky Top, Abernathy played in 44 games, recording 197 total tackles, including seven for loss, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_18519251_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Trey Lipscomb Leaves the Yard in Debut with Fredericksburg Nationals

By Jack Foster8 hours ago
D911555F-D507-45E5-ACFD-A75CD3324A4D
Football

What We've Learned About Tennessee's First Scrimmage of Preseason Camp

By Matt Ray13 hours ago
USATSI_17915514_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-2023

By Jack FosterAug 9, 2022 4:39 PM EDT
USATSI_18805569_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reviews Tennessee's First Scrimmage

By Matt RayAug 9, 2022 3:56 PM EDT
3E6B22C8-6C20-44CA-9714-E0739641FF79
Recruiting

Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment

By Matt RayAug 9, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
86C33A83-489F-4504-83A8-BB85B00C12E9
Football

Heupel Discusses Addition of Veteran RB Lyn-J Dixon, Provides Update on Eligibility

By Matt RayAug 9, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
USATSI_17982288_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tennessee DL Coach Rodney Garner Discusses His Position Group

By Matt RayAug 9, 2022 8:26 AM EDT
BA620D70-F42B-4F72-8F8B-E29C3E83261C
Football

Vols DL Target Gadson Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt RayAug 8, 2022 3:11 PM EDT